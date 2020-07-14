Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton. Archant

A section of Honiton high street was cordoned off on Tuesday (July 14) after a device was handed in to the police station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 30-metre cordon was put in place around the station and several residents were evacuated after the device, which was found at Seaton beach, was handed in.

Police said the Royal Navy explosive ordnance disposal team attended and assessed the device, which was not believed to be explosive.

The device was removed for disposal by the team from the Southern Diving Unit based at Devonport.

A Royal Navy spokesman thanked the police for calling them in.