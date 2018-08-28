Honiton Primary’s Christmas gift to the town’s food bank

Pupils with their collection for the Honiton food bank. Picture: Kimberley Sansom Honiton Primary School

The school held a non-uniform day, and asked for food bank donations from those taking part

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A collection for the Honiton food bank was among the activities carried out by Honiton Primary School to build stronger links with the local community.

An impressive amount of food was donated by pupils, parents and staff, and collected by the volunteers on Friday, December 14.

Year Five teacher Kimberley Sansom said: “This is our fourth year of collecting for the Honiton Food Bank. It’s always so well supported and makes such a difference.”

Head teacher Christopher Tribble said he was encouraging activities involving organisations outside the school, as he felt that there had been a sense of separation from the community it serves.

For this reason the Christmas carol concerts were held at St Paul’s Church instead of the school, and pupils visited the Kings House Hospice to perform a mini-concert for patients there.

“It went down an absolute storm,” he said.

Mr Tribble joined the school in September and has been committed to making positive change, including improved teaching practices.