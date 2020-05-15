Advanced search

Honiton Primary School students get creative during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 May 2020

Students of Honiton Primary School who have created rainbows during their lockdown lessons. Picture: Honiton Primary School

Students of Honiton Primary School who have created rainbows during their lockdown lessons. Picture: Honiton Primary School

Children of key workers have been getting creative during their lockdown lessons at Honiton Primary School.

More than 30 children have been going to the school since the UK went into lockdown back in March and helped create an NHS rainbow.

Deputy head Sarah Nicholas said: “Both our amazing staff and children loved making it and it was fantastic to see how it took shape.

“The rainbow has hands made by all the children who attended school during this period, and we are all pleased with the end result.

“We are so proud of the NHS and all key workers, this is a small token of our appreciation.”

The rainbow has become a symbol of the coronavirus with families putting drawings of them into their windows across the countries.

In his address on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested some primary school students could return by the start of June if certain conditions are met.

