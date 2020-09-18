Advanced search

Pupils head back to school

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 September 2020

Precautions put in place to ensure Honiton Primary School students stay safe. Picture: Honiton Primary School

Precautions put in place to ensure Honiton Primary School students stay safe. Picture: Honiton Primary School

Pupils have been heading back to schools and colleges in Honiton as the new school year kicks off.

While the coronavirus pandemic dramatically interrupted the last academic year, it is hoped pupils will be able to enjoy a less truncated year this time round.

Honiton Primary School headteacher Mr Tribble said: “The return has been a very smooth and ordered affair with great thanks to the overwhelming majority of parents who read our news drops and watched the online videos concerning drop off and collection measures and routes. Video technology has been a real success here.

Routines are in place to ensure the school stays safe from Covid-19 including the introduction of ‘bubble’ systems. Mr Tribble said: “We are employing many measures here, starting with having strong integrity within our ‘bubble’ systems.

“A huge, ongoing focus on hand hygiene and wider hygiene too has been key. Keeping visitors and site access safe has played its part as well as bespoke routes around school, certain key furniture changes and a high level of vigilance. At all times we are working closely with Public Health England.

It is hoped these changes will allow pupils to feel calm and safe to go back to school. Mr Tribble said: “Pupils have been calm and very grateful to get back to school. They have missed their friends, their routines and their clubs. They said they were relieved but knew that they still had to be careful.”

