Honiton Primary school want funds to build Yurt in school grounds

A Yurt , like the one Honiton primary School want to build. - Credit: Mr Tribble.

Honiton Primary School have secured initial charitable funding to start a new wildlife initiative, Project Yurt.

They will now start to buy, settle and construct a huge yurt inside the willow circle on the school field, accompanied by an outdoor kitchen with toilets and perhaps showers in the future. But they need Honiton communities help and financial support to support the project.

Headteacher, Christopher Tribble said: “We absolutely believe that to educate a child you have to educate the whole child; in body and in mind.

“We can teach the mental maths, the reading and the writing within our walls but we can grow the whole child: the mind, the soul and the spirit more widely by utilising outside environments as well.

“We have some funds to start but not enough yet to complete the dream.”

The diggers and dumpers have moved in to reshape the top area of the site and to level a base for the kitchen camp and lay a path to where the school hopes the yurt will be put up, therefore phase one is complete.

One completed, the site will not only be available to children of the school, cubs, scouts, guides, disabled groups and other providers Honiton primary School aim to keep it accessible for all in the community by keeping costs as low as possible.

He added: “We will need to work hand in glove with the PTFA and our wonderful community to keep the finances coming in for phase two and phase three.

“Your money will make a real difference to this project and help many, many hundreds if not thousands of children for decades to come.

“Please do dig deep and give what you can to help. £5 might buy a bag of cement, £50 might buy some lighting and £500 might buy sleeping mats and flooring.

“Every contribution large or small really will help make the dream a reality. Many thanks for all your support.”

You can donate to the Honiton Primary School just-giving page here. They have a target of £50 thousand pounds, and they currently have raised more than £35 thousand pounds.