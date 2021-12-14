News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Pupils put on their mighty moustaches for Movember

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 1:00 PM December 14, 2021
Schoolchildren wearing fake moustaches

Honiton Primary School sporting their mighty moustaches - Credit: HPS

Honiton school children have been showing their support for a men’s health charity by growing mighty moustaches.

Pupils from Honiton Primary School took part in the recent Movember charity campaign and spent a day sporting their best moustaches to raise awareness and donations for the cause.
 
The children were given the opportunity to go to school on Monday, November 29, wearing their best moustaches, in exchange for a small donation towards the campaign. 
One of the school teachers said they were ‘overwhelmed by the amazing effort made and the generous donations’. The total raised was a ‘whopping £173.54’, they added.
 
A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so incredibly proud of our HPS community and that our donation will go towards many of the campaigns supported by Movember.
"Movember fundraisers are a global community of fired up Mo Bros and Mo Sisters – aka rock stars – making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
“Your donation could help save a father, a brother, a son, a friend, a partner, a man’s life."

Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police car.

Man from Seaton dies after crash on Friday

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
East Devon

The East Devon town being labelled a success despite the lack of a town...

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
Axminster

Axminster gymnasts bounce back from Covid closure

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in

Proposed council tax rise for ‘visible and positive projects’ for Honiton

Philippa Davies

person