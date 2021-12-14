Pupils put on their mighty moustaches for Movember

Honiton school children have been showing their support for a men’s health charity by growing mighty moustaches.



Pupils from Honiton Primary School took part in the recent Movember charity campaign and spent a day sporting their best moustaches to raise awareness and donations for the cause.



The children were given the opportunity to go to school on Monday, November 29, wearing their best moustaches, in exchange for a small donation towards the campaign.

One of the school teachers said they were ‘overwhelmed by the amazing effort made and the generous donations’. The total raised was a ‘whopping £173.54’, they added.



A spokesperson for the school said: “We are so incredibly proud of our HPS community and that our donation will go towards many of the campaigns supported by Movember.

"Movember fundraisers are a global community of fired up Mo Bros and Mo Sisters – aka rock stars – making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

“Your donation could help save a father, a brother, a son, a friend, a partner, a man’s life."