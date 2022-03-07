Honiton gearing up for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Honiton will host a number of events to mark the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Archant

Honiton is preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer.

A host of events have been announced from the town, running from June 2-5, including a street party on the last day (Sunday, June 5).

They have been organised by Honiton Town Council's special jubilee working group, made up of volunteers who have given up their time to help the town mark The Queen's landmark year.

Starting on Thursday, June 2, 'Active Honiton' will feature sporting demonstrations from local clubs including JW Dance, Honiton Rugby Club and the English Goju Ryu Karate Federation, on All Hallows playing field.

Next, on Saturday, June 4, three Jubilee Runs are taking place, The junior mile (£2 entry), the jubilee three-mile (£5 entry) and the platinum seven-miler (£10 entry). All the runs start and finish in the High Street, outside St Paul’s Church, at 10am. Each finisher will receive a souvenir Platinum Jubilee Medal.

All businesses on Honiton High Street and the street market will open, with a hog roast and doughnut stand for the kids open throughout the day.

When night falls, there will be live music and a disco.

Sunday, June 5, will be 'Honiton In The Community' day.

There will be a parade in the morning, featuring the local cadet forces and the Royal British Legion, followed by the main event - a sit-down street party, with visitors offered a free Sunday dinner to raise a toast - or roast - to her Majesty the Queen.

"If you would like to take part in the “Big Tea” we’d love to hear from you, as tables and chairs will be provided by us for the town. So knowing numbers in advance is essential," said a working group spokesperson.

If you can volunteer, or are a business that would like to sponsor the event, email honitonjubilee@gmail.com or call Jenny on 07990 546398.