Honiton to mark VE Day despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:58 24 April 2020

Honiton wreath. Picture: Honiton RBL

Honiton wreath. Picture: Honiton RBL

Despite the coronavirus lockdown Royal British Legion members in Honiton are determined to mark VE day next month.

Chairman Paul Shaw said they could not throw a party to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe on Friday, May 8.

He said they had to consider the welfare of its elderly veterans, along with the older population of the town.

“But the branch will still be doing something,” he stressed.

Mr Shaw said he plans to hold a one man ‘Act of Homage’ to remember the fallen.

The event will be filmed in advance and streamed on Facebook at 11am on May 8.

He told The Herald: “Please join in and observe a two minutes’ silence to mark this day in history.

“Our Facebook page is @RoyalBritishLegionHoniton.

“It is hoped that many of our community Facebook pages in Honiton will also share this short video.

“We are hoping that things will have changed by August and we are still planning an event of some sorts in the town for the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Japan - VJ on Saturday, August 15.

“Many talk of the veterans of VJ Day as the forgotten heroes. In Honiton we will not forget them.

The Royal British Legion is still operational during this Lockdown and can be contacted on 0808 802 8080 or email info@britishlegion.org.uk

