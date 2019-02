Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google Archant

Police say traffic is ‘coping well’.

There has been a road traffic collision on the Honiton Bypass this evening (Tuesday, February 12).

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, there are reports of an incident on the A30 between the A35 Kings Road and Exeter Road.

Police say traffic is coping well.