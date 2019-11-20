Advanced search

Here is when Santa will be making his way down your road in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:03 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 20 November 2019

Santa will be making his way around Honiton again this year as the town's Roundtable group prepares to put on a festive float.

This is when the float will be visiting the following addresses:

Thursday, December 5 (6.30pm to 8pm): Outside Throgmorton Community Hall, Dunkeswell

Sunday, December 8 (4pm to 7.30pm): Shipley Road, Langford Avenue, Rosewell Cose, Pottery Close, Charles Road, Pale Gate Close, Northcote Lane, George Street, St Cyres Road, Ashleigh Road, Oaklea

Wednesday, December 11 (6pm to 8pm): Willow Walk, Yallop Way, Heron Road, Woodmill View, Glanville Way, Biddington Way, Whitmore Way, Bucanon Close

Honiton Christmas Carnival on Saturday December 14 (5.30pm start)

Sunday, December 15 (4pm to 7.30pm): Lilley Walk, Jerrard Crescent, Eureka Terrace, Mead View, Livermore Road, Round Ball Close, Littletown Road (stop at end of Streamers Meadows), Manor Crescent, Haydons Park, Woodman's Crescent, Sawmills Way, Crossut Way

Wednesday, December 18 (6pm to 8pm): St Peter's and St Paul's, St Leonard's. Chestnut Way, Walnut Road, Old Elm Road, Honeysuckle Drive, Cherry Close

Thursday, December 19 (6.30pm to 8pm): Outside Feniton Football Club

Sunday, December 22 (4pm to 7.30pm): Glen View, Monmouth Way, Waterleat Avenue, Buttery Road, Brand Road, Gronau Close, Hatcher Close, Hazelwood Close, Moore Park, Linhay Close, Butts Close, Upland Chase

Tuesday, December 24 (4.30pm to 6.30pm): Millers Way, Millhead Road, Rosemount Lane (stop at the junction with Courtenay), Joslin Road, Rosemount Lane (stop at start of Rosecroft Close), Milldale Crescent, Rosemount Close, Banfield Way, Littletown Road (stop at Whitebridges North), Whitebridges South.

