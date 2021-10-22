Published: 12:30 PM October 22, 2021

The Honiton branch of the Royal British Legion is hosting the latest in a series of War Graves Walks around St Michael’s Churchyard on Sunday, November 7 at 2pm.

Those attending will be able to learn about some of the local men who died in the two world wars.

The first walk, held three years ago, was organised by local historian Terry Darrant. It was attended by 70 people and raised over £100 for the British Legion.

Commenting on the War Graves Walks, Terry said: “Being involved in Charter Day, that celebrated the centenary of the armistice in 2018, I drafted the War Graves Walk as an extended event of the day, and also in memory of the late Tony Simpson, a local historian who had done a lot of work preserving the war graves at St Michael’s Church.”

The latest War Graves Walk will visit 19 identified graves and memorials of those who fell. Sixteen are from the Great War, and three from World War Two. The walk will once again be led by Terry Darrant, who said: “I think people are interested as the Second World War is still within living memory and nearly everyone has that grandfather, grandmother, father or mother who took part. I think there’s also that sense of great respect a lot of people feel, that these people answered the call and lost their lives giving us the freedom we all value so much today.”

Paul Shaw, Chairman of the Honiton branch of the Royal British Legion, which is hosting the event, suggested that those attending the walk should wear warm and appropriate clothing and wear stout and waterproof footwear. The tour will take visitors off the hard footpaths, and some surfaces are uneven and could be slippery.

Those attending the walk are advised to wear a face covering, unless exempt. The walk will take place subject to any last-minute changes in government guidelines or adverse weather.

Poppy crosses will be on sale before and after the walk, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Those intending to join the walk are asked to meet in the car park at St Michael’s Churchyard at 1.45pm for a 2pm start.