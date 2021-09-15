Honiton Rugby Club recruitment day
- Credit: Simon Horn
Honiton Rugby Club are holding their latest recruitment day on Sunday, 19th September from 9.30am to 12.30pm for children of school years one to 11.
A club spokesman said: "If your child likes the outdoors and you feel the benefits of team sports can provide a great development opportunity, or would just like to see what the club can offer, please come along to Allhallows and experience it for yourself.
"Not only does it enable children to connect with existing friends but broadens their friendship network and at the same time allowing parents to do the same.
"At HRFC we look to provide all children with the opportunity to develop not only skills for playing rugby but a far wider set of life skills supporting their social needs, communication and ability to achieve and enjoy, especially after the last 18 months of lockdown.
"Come along and meet the friendly team at HRFC and discuss with a member over a tea of coffee and a bacon roll. We look forward to seeing you."
For further information please contact Tom Hattan on 07929601974 or email tomh.hrfc@gmail.com
