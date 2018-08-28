Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

Honiton’s new garden centre could open up a cafe - if a bid to vary existing planning permission is given the green light.

An application has been submitted to district planners for the provision of a cafe at Combe Garden Centre, which opened earlier this month.

The application said: “It is proposed to convert approximately 165 sqm of floor space to cafe/restaurant use, with some of this space used to provide covers and associated serving counters.”

The centre estimates more than 15 job opportunities would be created, within both the kitchen and coffee shop.

Combe Estate, which has worked with centre manager James Trevett to open the new business, said it would seek to supply the restaurant with ‘as much local produce as possible, sourcing meat and vegetables from local farmers and food producers.”

The application added that the introduction of the eatery would bring several benefits to the local economy.