Elderly man's fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A new pick-up and drop-off point has been identified at a Honiton car park after an elderly man fell in front of a reversing car.

The incident unfolded at the town's Dowell Street car park at The Beehive on August 21 this year.

The man fell while making his way across the car park, sustaining cuts and bruises.

Following the incident, deputy mayor Councillor Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, town clerk Mark Tredwin and Heather Penwarden, of Honiton Memory Cafe, met to review the incident to see if there were any measures that needed consideration and implementation.

Town council paper said: "It was felt that it would be helpful if there was an area identified in the car-park that could be used as pick up and drop off point for people who might have difficulties in walking any distance."

The area at the bottom of the carpark nearest to the furthest coach bay was considered the best area.

The papers added: "If the district council reaffirms the decision to charge for the carpark there will be signs put in place to assist with the proposal that this area can be used for disabled dropping off and picking up.

"No parking as such would be allowed there as it will stillbe needed by coaches that visit the car park."