Honiton's new town councillors outline their aims

Honiton’s four new town councillors have expressed delight at winning their seats, and said they are looking forward to making a positive difference in the community.

Lisa Beigan, Jenny Brown, Robert Fowles and Cathy Maunder were all elected to the St Michael’s ward following the poll on Thursday, March 10.

Two other candidates, John Taylor and Andrew Pearsall, stood but were not successful.

After the results were announced, Lisa told the Herald: “I am very excited and proud to be voted on to Honiton Town Council. Being a town councillor will allow me to bring fresh ideas and positivity to a town that I know and love."

Lisa Beigan - Credit: Lisa Beigan

"Helping our town recover from the difficulties caused by the recent pandemic are of particular interest to me, I own a restaurant so I have a lot of contact with the public, I therefore have an insight into their thoughts and anxieties. Mental well-being is a important issue, particularly at times like these, I feel it is important that the town council can help restore public confidence, support mental health and create positive experiences.”

Jenny Brown - Credit: Jenny Brown

Jenny said: “Since my election to HTC I have been invited to join ‘East Devon Line Forum’ with representatives including Network Rail, South Western Railway and other key stakeholders, with a view to picking up where I left off and demonstrating that the benefits of the railway can also be a unifying, inspiring and positive force at the heart of the community.

“Not least finally getting a ‘passing loop’ at Whimple, which would permit a twice hourly service to and from Honiton, with the prospects and opportunities that would bring for both work and leisure activities in town.”

Robert Fowles - Credit: Robert Fowles

Robert said: “The Town Council has seen much discontinuity in recent times. I look forward to working on selected committee’s and working groups, with councillors existing and new, to bring some stability, as we all endeavour to deliver the improvements identified in the Work Programme for the benefit of all Honiton residents."

Cathy Maunder - Credit: Cathy Maunder

Cathy said: “I’m looking forward to working with a team of councillors who all have the very best interests of Honiton at heart. I hope we can work with our younger children, teenagers and supported living community to make Honiton all-inclusive. A place to make happy memories.”



