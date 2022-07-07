A TV screen will be built on Honiton High Street

Honiton is going to be getting an illuminated TV screen in the main High Street.

Plans have been recommended for approval by Honiton Town Council and East Devon District Council (EDDC) for the installation of a TV screen on the corner of the Santander bank at 108 High Street for 'advertising content.'

The display will be for Santander, with power and upkeep reliant by the bank. The report submitted on the EDDC planning portal said: "The digital display would be viewed from outside at street level. The poster display on the back from within the branch."

The new illuminated boards will look something like this. - Credit: Santander.

The report went on to say: "The new screen housing has been designed to replicate the existing poster display units so that they are less intrusive to the street scene.

"The screens will be showing a mix of moving and static images, but mainly static. We use the screens to give the public information on our current products, branch specific information (manager name and picture/open hrs etc.)

"The screen display will transition between images every 30 seconds or so. Santander’s objective is that they should be viewed just as a poster would be, but is better for the environment (no poster change every month)."

The application is being considered by council planners.















