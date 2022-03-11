News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Honiton scout group donate uniform to Kenya

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:38 AM March 11, 2022
Updated: 11:52 AM March 11, 2022
east devon

Jenny Beckett from 1st Honiton Scout group donated the uniform. - Credit: 1st Honiton Scout group

The 1st Honiton Scout group donate scout uniforms to a school in Kenya. 

Honiton Scout leader Jenny Beckett donated 50 woggles and badges to the Spring of Life school on February, 22.  

1st Honiton Scout Group donated the uniform to the school for the older children to be able to start their own Scout Troop. 

The Kenyan Scout movement is predominantly run through schools and some year eight students wrote to the UK TABS International trustees to request uniforms.

Jenny is a trustee of the charity Tabs International, which helped built and now supports a primary school in the Kiandutu slums in Kenya. The school provides an education to over 400 children and provides each child with a school lunch which is vital to families on the breadline whose children would often go hungry.

Jenny Beckett says: "the youngsters were all so grateful, they are just like the Honiton group now".


