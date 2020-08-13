Honiton Scouts gift colourful puzzles to Abbeyfield residents

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Archant

Residents of Abbeyfield were gifted coloured jigsaw puzzles by members of 1st Honiton Scout Group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Beavers, cubs and scouts all designed the 12-piece jigsaws at home as part of a regular craft activity they do with the residents every term.

The residents of the sheltered house loved the pictures and commented on how colourful they were.

The troop is still unable to meet in person but they hope to return by September.

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts