Honiton Scouts gift colourful puzzles to Abbeyfield residents

PUBLISHED: 08:22 15 August 2020

Abbeyfield residents and the puzzles given to them by 1st Honiton Scouts. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Residents of Abbeyfield were gifted coloured jigsaw puzzles by members of 1st Honiton Scout Group.

Beavers, cubs and scouts all designed the 12-piece jigsaws at home as part of a regular craft activity they do with the residents every term.

The residents of the sheltered house loved the pictures and commented on how colourful they were.

The troop is still unable to meet in person but they hope to return by September.

