Advanced search

1st Honiton Scouts rewarded for year’s hard work

PUBLISHED: 09:43 25 July 2020

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Archant

1st Honiton Scouts enjoyed an awards evening with a difference as scouts were commended for their participation and attitude.

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

The awards are usually given out at the scouts’ AGM but due to lockdown this did not happen. Instead, the awards were conducted outside, while maintaining social distancing.

Jude Cowling from Leonard Beavers was presented with an award for her kind attitude towards younger beavers and for being a great role model.

Arthur Somers from Jose Beavers was awarded for always giving 100 per cent and his eagerness to try any activity.

Ben Hodder from Cottrell Cubs was presented with an award for his ability to take the lessons and make them for his six to learn. He was also commended for being a great cub who is often seen joking around.

Arthur Somers being presented the trophy by Beaver Leader Jenny Beckett. Picture: 1st Honiton ScoutsArthur Somers being presented the trophy by Beaver Leader Jenny Beckett. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Noah Lees of Jackson Cubs earned his award from always being ready to learn and for being a good friend to his fellow cubs

The final award went to Billy White of Wall Scouts who was rewarded for his willingness to help and his compassion in helping another scout if they were struggling.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Former Seaton man jailed for dealing drugs

Troy Coaker. Picture DCP

Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail. Picture: Treasure Trails

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Former Seaton man jailed for dealing drugs

Troy Coaker. Picture DCP

Uncover some of Devon’s hidden secrets this summer

Family working together on a treasure trail. Picture: Treasure Trails

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton

The junction with the A35 for Honiton on the A30. Picture: Google

Cricket’s back - if the weather permits!

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

1st Honiton Scouts rewarded for year’s hard work

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

A look at Honiton’s first five fixtures

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Former Seaton man jailed for dealing drugs

Troy Coaker. Picture DCP