1st Honiton Scouts rewarded for year’s hard work

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Archant

1st Honiton Scouts enjoyed an awards evening with a difference as scouts were commended for their participation and attitude.

The awards are usually given out at the scouts’ AGM but due to lockdown this did not happen. Instead, the awards were conducted outside, while maintaining social distancing.

Jude Cowling from Leonard Beavers was presented with an award for her kind attitude towards younger beavers and for being a great role model.

Arthur Somers from Jose Beavers was awarded for always giving 100 per cent and his eagerness to try any activity.

Ben Hodder from Cottrell Cubs was presented with an award for his ability to take the lessons and make them for his six to learn. He was also commended for being a great cub who is often seen joking around.

Arthur Somers being presented the trophy by Beaver Leader Jenny Beckett. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts Arthur Somers being presented the trophy by Beaver Leader Jenny Beckett. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Noah Lees of Jackson Cubs earned his award from always being ready to learn and for being a good friend to his fellow cubs

The final award went to Billy White of Wall Scouts who was rewarded for his willingness to help and his compassion in helping another scout if they were struggling.