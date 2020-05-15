Honiton Scout Group help break world record with Camp at Home challenge
PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2020
The 1st Honiton Scout Group helped break a world record for camping at home.
The group were challenged by Northumberland Scouts who set up the event for scout groups across the world to participate in.
The record attempt had more than 84,000 participants, including 50 from 1st Honiton Scout Group, with 67 countries taking part.
Honiton group scout leader Helen Turner said: “We had camps of tents, dens, even tents on trampolines and hammocks.
“The youngsters really enjoyed being part of a world record and making their dens.”
One leader set up a makeshift hammock in their garage as they had no trees in their garden.
The top 10 participating countries were the UK, Canada, Australia, USA, New Zealand, UAE, Jersey, Falkland Islands, Ireland and Oman. Some of the other countries included Croatia, Malawi and Grand Cayman.
