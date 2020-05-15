Advanced search

Honiton Scout Group help break world record with Camp at Home challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 May 2020

1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

The 1st Honiton Scout Group helped break a world record for camping at home.

1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

The group were challenged by Northumberland Scouts who set up the event for scout groups across the world to participate in.

The record attempt had more than 84,000 participants, including 50 from 1st Honiton Scout Group, with 67 countries taking part.

Honiton group scout leader Helen Turner said: “We had camps of tents, dens, even tents on trampolines and hammocks.

“The youngsters really enjoyed being part of a world record and making their dens.”

1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts1st Honiton Scouts taking part in the Camp at Home challenge. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

One leader set up a makeshift hammock in their garage as they had no trees in their garden.

The top 10 participating countries were the UK, Canada, Australia, USA, New Zealand, UAE, Jersey, Falkland Islands, Ireland and Oman. Some of the other countries included Croatia, Malawi and Grand Cayman.

