Honiton scouts deliver cards of support to local businesses

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 June 2020

Cards being made and delivered to Honiton buisnesses by 1st Honiton Scout Group. Picture: 1st Honiton Scout Group

Cards being made and delivered to Honiton buisnesses by 1st Honiton Scout Group. Picture: 1st Honiton Scout Group

The cubs and scouts of 1st Honiton Scout Group have made and delivered cards to local businesses wishing them well as they begin to reopen.

Cards being made and delivered to Honiton buisnesses by 1st Honiton Scout Group. Picture: 1st Honiton Scout GroupCards being made and delivered to Honiton buisnesses by 1st Honiton Scout Group. Picture: 1st Honiton Scout Group

The idea came from Fearon and Magella Ranson-Wright who thought it would be nice to do something for the shops and businesses in town to cheer them up and put a smile on their faces.

For this reason, they decided to design the cards with a smiley face on top of a rainbow.

The scouts wanted to show their support for the shops and businesses as they always support the scouts with prizes and vouchers for their main draw every year.

Scout leader Helen Turner along with her daughter Zoe Braunton-Turner delivered just over 60 cards to shops and businesses in town on Monday (June 8).

