South West Water donates £1,000 towards Honiton Scouts roof appeal

Beaver from Honiton had some help making a reptile rockery from representatives of South West Water.

Olivia and Si from the South West Water Communities Team went to beavers to help with the rockery and also assisted with the updating of bug hotels.

They also joined the beavers in having marshmallows cooked over a fire and put between chocolate biscuits.

They visited the 1st Honiton Scouts to present a cheque for £1,000 toward its new roof appeal.

The appeal was launched last month by the town mayor, Cllr Serena Sexton.

The roof of the building, which is used by nearly 100 Beavers, Cubs and Scouts every week, has been leaking for some time, causing brown patches on the ceiling where the rain has come in.

The group are hoping to raise £25,000 to pay for the work, which is not urgent yet, but will need to be carried out within the next two years.