Honiton Scouts carry the torch for Olympic anniversary commemoration

One of the Honiton Cubs taking his turn to carry the torch - Credit: Helen Turner

Honiton scouts celebrated the 10th anniversary of the London Olympics by carrying an Olympic torch and baton for 2,012 lengths of Littletown Primary School’s playing field and sports hall.

Back in 2012 the son of scout leader Helen Turner, Ryan Braunton-Turner, was one of the Olympic torch carriers in Minehead. He lent his torch to the Scouts for the anniversary.

Ryan Braunton-Turner carrying the Olympic flame in 2012 - Credit: Helen Turner

The baton belongs to the military charity of the same name founded by Honiton man Alan Rowe, who also carried the Olympic torch. The Baton provides financial and welfare support for members of the armed forces and their families. The baton itself is the handle of a military stretcher that was used by the Medical Emergency Response Team in Helmand Province during the war in Afghanistan. The charity says it is ‘a symbol of national conscience – of pride, hope, courage and suffering. Most importantly, it is a message of gratitude from those who wish to support the brave men and women of our armed forces who regularly risk their lives so that we may live with freedom of choice, peace and safety.’

The charity adds: “A stretcher is neutral, it doesn’t discriminate and is there regardless for friend, foe or local civilian coping with the reality of war.”

Alan Rowe, founder of The Baton charity, with Scout leaders - Credit: Helen Turner

Every evening last week the Honiton Scouts gathered at the field, taking turns to carry the torch and baton for a length. Parents and other onlookers were invited to donate to The Baton.

Scout leader Helen Turner said: “We had a brilliant week, even though it rained on Tuesday and Wednesday and it had to be done inside.

One of the Cubs running with the baton - Credit: Helen Turner

“We completed our 2,012 lengths and raised £100 which was dropped off with The Baton to Alan Rowe’s daughter Jenny on Friday.

“This cause means a lot to me as both my boys are in the Armed Forces and I know what good The Baton has done to help other service personnel.”

She added that the East Devon District Executive Committee, which looks after the 10 Scout groups in the area, are seeking a new treasurer after the present post holder stepped down. Anyone interested in the position is asked to email the District Commissioner Nancy Craven at Nancy.Craven@devonscouts.org.uk