Scouts pay tribute to former member on ceremonial duties

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 10:30 AM November 1, 2021
Sergeant Glynn Braunton-Turner of the Royal Engineers

Honiton Scouts leader Helen Turner went to the Tower of London to see her son Glynn, who was doing ceremonial duties there as part of the 4th Battalion Royal Engineers.

Some 30 years ago Glynn - now Sergeant Glynn Braunton-Turner - was one of Helen’s first Honiton Beavers so this was a good occasion to see him as this was the first time in 30 years that the REME had been asked to do ceremonial duties in London.

Helen said: “We took up the posters that both Leonard and Jose Beavers had coloured in for them plus a cake for Glynn and his colleagues.
“Myself and Zoe were escorted around the Tower of London by Sergeant Glynn Braunton-Turner in his ceremonial dress and saw the Crown Jewels and the beautiful but noisy ravens.
“We went back in the evening as guests to watch the Ceremony of the Keys, which was incredible.”
Helen added: “Glynn and his colleagues sent a big thank-you back to Honiton for the posters and the cake was absolutely delicious. Many thanks to Cathryn McCollum for making the cake.”
 

Honiton News

