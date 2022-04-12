Honiton Scouts to visit care homes as part of St George's Day parade

The 1st Honiton Scouts on parade in the town centre - Credit: Honiton Scouts

Honiton Scouts will be involving the residents of two local care homes in their St George’s Day parade on Sunday, April 24.

The 1st Honiton group have decided to start their parade at Abbeyfield, Stanhope House, and finish at the Honiton Manor Nursing Home.

Scout leader Helen Turner said starting and ending the walk at the care homes would give the parade ‘a purpose’ and the residents would enjoy seeing the scouts, cubs and beavers.

1st Honiton Scouts and their leaders in the town centre - Credit: Honiton Scouts

She added that, before the Covid pandemic, the scouts used to visit Abbeyfield and do crafts with the residents, and that has not been possible for the last two years.

The group will assemble at Abbeyfield at 2.15pm and move off at 2.30, parading through the town centre and arriving at the Honiton Manor at 3pm.

There they will have drinks and biscuits, and the scouts will renew their promises, which is traditional on St George’s Day.

Honiton Scouts on parade, pre-Covid - Credit: Honiton Scouts



