News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Scouts visit care homes during St George's Day parade

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:13 AM April 26, 2022
The Scouts, Cubs and Beavers at Honiton Manor

The Scouts, Cubs and Beavers at Honiton Manor with their leaders and care home resident John - Credit: Honiton Scouts

Residents of two care homes enjoyed a visit from 1st Honiton Scouts on Sunday, April 24, at the start and finish of their St George’s Day parade. 

The Scouts, Cubs and Beavers had decided to assemble at Abbeyfield, Stanhope House, parade through the town centre and finish at Honiton Manor. 

They felt that visiting the two care homes would give their parade ‘a purpose’ and provide entertainment for the residents. 

Scout leader Helen Turner said: “The residents at Abbeyfield enjoyed seeing all our young people. Before we moved off we all waved at them through the window, and they smiled and waved Union flags at us. They were really happy to see us.” 

Following the parade, the Scouts had drinks and biscuits at Honiton Manor and chatted to some of the residents. They also renewed their promises, as is traditional on St George’s Day. 

Honiton News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dunkeswell airfield

Philippa Davies

person
east devon

Honiton charity shop stock prom dresses for school leavers

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Seaton Flood Working Group members Terry Talbot, Kim Jenkins and Miriam Pavey

Seaton seeks solutions to flooding problems

Philippa Davies

person