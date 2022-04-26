Scouts visit care homes during St George's Day parade

The Scouts, Cubs and Beavers at Honiton Manor with their leaders and care home resident John - Credit: Honiton Scouts

Residents of two care homes enjoyed a visit from 1st Honiton Scouts on Sunday, April 24, at the start and finish of their St George’s Day parade.

The Scouts, Cubs and Beavers had decided to assemble at Abbeyfield, Stanhope House, parade through the town centre and finish at Honiton Manor.

They felt that visiting the two care homes would give their parade ‘a purpose’ and provide entertainment for the residents.

Scout leader Helen Turner said: “The residents at Abbeyfield enjoyed seeing all our young people. Before we moved off we all waved at them through the window, and they smiled and waved Union flags at us. They were really happy to see us.”

Following the parade, the Scouts had drinks and biscuits at Honiton Manor and chatted to some of the residents. They also renewed their promises, as is traditional on St George’s Day.