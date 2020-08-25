Honiton Scouts help clean Dowell Street

1st Honiton Scouts helping to clean Dowell Street. Picture: Helen Turner Archant

The 1st Honiton Scout Group and members of Honiton Forward worked together to clean the area by the traffic lights on Dowell Street.

On Sunday morning (August 23), the group cleared away all the weeds, redid the planters and swept up.

Scout leader Helen Turner thanked everyone that helped and said they had comments about how nice and tidy the area was now.

Mark Tredwin and the scout group are also raising awareness of polio and Mark is racing his car at Thruxton this weekend.

As the theme for this is Purple 4 Polio, the group planted 80 large purple crocus bulbs in each planter which will flower in the spring and have put in purple viola plants for colour now.

