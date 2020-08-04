Honiton Scouts celebrate World Scout Scarf Day
PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 August 2020
Archant
The 1st Honiton Scout Group celebrated World Scout Scarf Day a little differently this year as they took pictures from across the country.
1st Honiton Scouts taking part in World Scout Scarf Day. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts
The scouts and cubs donned their yellow and green scarves and sent in pictures from places such as Alton Towers, out on a bike ride and in their Arsenal kits ahead of the FA Cup Final on Saturday (August 1).
The idea of behind World Scout Scarf Day is that all active and former scouts wear their scout scarves in public to make the ‘Spirit of Scouting’ visible with the mantra being ‘once a scout, always a scout’.
The date of the event commemorates the very first Scout Camp which was held on Brownsea Island off the coast of Dorset in 1907.
