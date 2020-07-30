Honiton show organisers look ahead to 2021 as 2020 show is cancelled

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030778. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The organisers of the Honiton Agricultural Show have turned their eyes to 2021 and their 130th show after the 2020 event had to be cancelled.

This year’s show had been scheduled for this Thursday (August 6) but with the coronavirus pandemic still limiting large gatherings, Honiton and District Agricultural Association (HDAA), which organises it, announced in April that it would be cancelled.

HDAA secretary, Marcelle Connor, said: “We were extremely disappointed to cancel this year’s Honiton Agricultural Show which is the rural highlight in the calendar for our many thousands of visitors, our wonderful town and our hardworking volunteers and exhibitors.

“As responsible event organisers our priority had to be the health and safety of all involved, our wider community and protecting our invaluable key workers to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks during these extremely challenging times.”

The first show was held in 1890 and Marcelle said it has become ‘a day in the calendar’. She said: “It’s the first Thursday in August and it’s become a day in the calendar that has been there for 130 years. Everybody just sees it as a brilliant celebration of rural life and everything that’s on offer.

“It’s a chance for farmers to get out, meet their suppliers, and for the town to all come together and really put on a good event.

“People can use it as a place to network and to meet potential customers and it gives businesses the chance to thank their customers for supporting them.”

Marcelle has been working for HDAA since 2006 and said her most memorable shows were always the ones with the best weather. She said: “Every year is different and we can never predict the weather. I think whenever we have what we call perfect show weather, which is 19°C and a nice breeze for the animals, then that’s what we wish for. Any show with fantastic weather is always memorable.

“Next year will be our 130th show so I think it’s all the history that it brings together. We’ve had some amazing acts that have been there as well as seeing animals that go on to win at several other shows.”

The organisers have already turned their attention to 2021 in what will be the 130th edition of the show and Marcelle says they have some ‘very exciting acts’ in store.