Honiton Show organisers ask dogwalkers to stick to path

Dog walkers are being asked to stay on the path by the Honiton Show organisers. Picture: Getty Images

The organisers of the Honiton Show have asked dogwalkers to stick to the path following an increase of trespassers on their property.

The Honiton and District Agricultural Association has said the number of rogue dog walkers has risen since spring and runs a risk of spreading diseases to the grazing animals.

Some dogs can carry an internal parasite known as Neospora Caninum which causes serious problems to grazing animals and can often lead to abortion.

The parasite can pass undetected in a dog and there is no treatment yet that can get rid of the disease from the dog’s intestines.

The Honiton and District Agricultural Association secretary Marcelle Connor has said the number of dog walkers has increased since spring and they have also had reports of people flying kits on the showground.

The organisers want to remind dog walkers and all members of the public that the field is private land and visitors should stick to the designated path.