Advanced search

Honiton Show hosting ‘Vegtable Vehicle’ competition

PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 July 2020

Honiton Show are holding a Vegtable Vehicle competition. Picture: Honiton & District Agricultural Association

Honiton Show are holding a Vegtable Vehicle competition. Picture: Honiton & District Agricultural Association

Archant

Children are being given the chance to get creative with food as Honiton Show runs a ‘Vegetable Vehicle’ competition.

The organisers, Honiton & District Agricultural Association, were forced to cancel this year’s show due to the coronavirus pandemic so came up with the idea of a competition as a way to encourage children to be creative.

Each child is asked to create a vehicle made out of a vegetable that is no longer than 30cm in length.

There will be three age categories including seven and under, seven to 10 and 11 to 15.

The entrants will then be judged by local Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, and the winners will each receive a pair of adult tickets to the 2021 show as children go free anyway.

Second and third place in each class will also receive a prize.

Honiton & District Agricultural Association secretary, Marcelle Connor, said: “We were extremely disappointed to cancel this year’s Honiton Agricultural Show in the association’s 130th year, which is the rural highlight in the calendar for our many thousands of visitors, our wonderful town and our hardworking volunteers and exhibitors.

“As responsible event organisers our priority had to be the health and safety of all involved, our wider community and protecting our invaluable key workers to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks during these extremely challenging times.”

“We usually hold children’s classes within our baking competitions and, the idea evolved to offer children the chance to get creative and produce a ‘Vegetable Vehicle’.

“We are already making exciting plans for next year’s show and cannot wait to welcome you all for a celebration of rural life and entertainment.”

To enter, email a photograph of your entry to sreid@symondsandsampson.co.uk. Make sure to include your name and class number in the subject line as well as your date of birth and contact details in the body of the email.

The competition closes on July 23 and more details can be found on the show’s website at www.honitonshow.co.uk.

Prize winners will be announced on what would have been this year’s show day, Thursday August 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green prompts police investigation

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team

Pub reopening felt like ‘first day back at school’

The Otter Inn reopened its doors for the first time after lockdown along with new health and safety measures. Picture; The Otter Inn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Eighty people join Axminster demonstration against racism.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration at Axminster. Pixtures courtesy of George Chesterton and Toby Davies

Police searching for missing teenager

15-year-old Billy Allen who police are searching for. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green prompts police investigation

Turf thrown onto Honiton Bowling Green is being investigated by the police. Picture: Honiton Neighbourhood Police Team

Pub reopening felt like ‘first day back at school’

The Otter Inn reopened its doors for the first time after lockdown along with new health and safety measures. Picture; The Otter Inn

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster farmer jailed for assaulting ex-girlfriend

James Bull. Picture DCP

Quiz time! How good is your sporting ‘current affairs’ knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Axe Cliff Granny Bowl success for Caroline Bond

Golf club and ball

Exeter Chiefs chairman ‘overwhelmed’ by support shown from Chiefs fans

Exeter Chiefs

Oh-no, oh-no! Colyton town crier’s debut proclamation delayed

Colyton's new Town Crier Brian Norris. Picture Colyton Feoffees