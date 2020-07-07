Honiton Show hosting ‘Vegtable Vehicle’ competition

Honiton Show are holding a Vegtable Vehicle competition.

Children are being given the chance to get creative with food as Honiton Show runs a ‘Vegetable Vehicle’ competition.

The organisers, Honiton & District Agricultural Association, were forced to cancel this year’s show due to the coronavirus pandemic so came up with the idea of a competition as a way to encourage children to be creative.

Each child is asked to create a vehicle made out of a vegetable that is no longer than 30cm in length.

There will be three age categories including seven and under, seven to 10 and 11 to 15.

The entrants will then be judged by local Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish, and the winners will each receive a pair of adult tickets to the 2021 show as children go free anyway.

Second and third place in each class will also receive a prize.

Honiton & District Agricultural Association secretary, Marcelle Connor, said: “We were extremely disappointed to cancel this year’s Honiton Agricultural Show in the association’s 130th year, which is the rural highlight in the calendar for our many thousands of visitors, our wonderful town and our hardworking volunteers and exhibitors.

“As responsible event organisers our priority had to be the health and safety of all involved, our wider community and protecting our invaluable key workers to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks during these extremely challenging times.”

“We usually hold children’s classes within our baking competitions and, the idea evolved to offer children the chance to get creative and produce a ‘Vegetable Vehicle’.

“We are already making exciting plans for next year’s show and cannot wait to welcome you all for a celebration of rural life and entertainment.”

To enter, email a photograph of your entry to sreid@symondsandsampson.co.uk. Make sure to include your name and class number in the subject line as well as your date of birth and contact details in the body of the email.

The competition closes on July 23 and more details can be found on the show’s website at www.honitonshow.co.uk.

Prize winners will be announced on what would have been this year’s show day, Thursday August 6.