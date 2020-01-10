Advanced search

Honiton sight charity's vision for 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:01 13 January 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Leanne Greengrass at last year's ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton charity See The Future is planning to stage 20 events this year - to help promote the goal of 20/20 vision.

Group founder Leanne Greengrass said the year 2020 gave them a great opportunity to stress the importance of regular visits to the opticians.

She said: "I'm wanting to achieve this 20 events goal as 2020 is only going to happen once, so I'm grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

"I want to do this challenge as well as it will bring different things to Honiton for people to get involved in and get the message out there to why See The Future exists."

Events planned so far include coffee mornings at Body Therapy, the ninth annual charity ball, the annual pig racing night, the annual five mile Easter Walk/Fun Run, pub quizzes, a bike ride from London to Brighton, a fashion show, Easter egg hunt and teddy bears picnic, Halloween disco for children, five-a-side football tournament, Exeter Chiefs rugby collection, sensory blanket sewathon - with more to be confirmed.

Leanne Herrett has become well known in East Devon and further afield, for her work in developing the See the Future charity.

The inspiration behind it was her mother Jacqueline, who was diagnosed with ocular melanoma as a result of an appointment with her optician and later lost her brave battle with the cancer.

For more information e mail info@seethefuture.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Nymphos CC 2008: naughty but nice?

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Dug Wilders Photography.

Honiton Camera Club focuses on new year programme

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

‘Bags of help’ for East Devon’s good causes

Customers can vote for one of three causes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Nymphos CC 2008: naughty but nice?

Top award for Seaton apartment block

The award winning Seaton Beach apartments. Picture Dug Wilders Photography.

Honiton Camera Club focuses on new year programme

Hat Stand, Kanak, Egypt by Steve Eckhardt

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton sight charity’s vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year’s ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife

Chard score last-gasp try to win well at Cullompton

Action from the Chard victory over Bideford.Picture HANNAH GILES

Honiton Seniors’ January Stableford Division One win for Bill Eaton

Golf club and ball

Bastin nets as Millwey Rise win well at table-topping central

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton & District Darts League latest - All change at the top of the table - again!

Darts generic
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists