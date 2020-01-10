Honiton sight charity's vision for 2020

Leanne Greengrass at last year's ball with her sister Stacey and Nan Evelyn Hodge. Picture Terry Ife Archant

Honiton charity See The Future is planning to stage 20 events this year - to help promote the goal of 20/20 vision.

Group founder Leanne Greengrass said the year 2020 gave them a great opportunity to stress the importance of regular visits to the opticians.

She said: "I'm wanting to achieve this 20 events goal as 2020 is only going to happen once, so I'm grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

"I want to do this challenge as well as it will bring different things to Honiton for people to get involved in and get the message out there to why See The Future exists."

Events planned so far include coffee mornings at Body Therapy, the ninth annual charity ball, the annual pig racing night, the annual five mile Easter Walk/Fun Run, pub quizzes, a bike ride from London to Brighton, a fashion show, Easter egg hunt and teddy bears picnic, Halloween disco for children, five-a-side football tournament, Exeter Chiefs rugby collection, sensory blanket sewathon - with more to be confirmed.

Leanne Herrett has become well known in East Devon and further afield, for her work in developing the See the Future charity.

The inspiration behind it was her mother Jacqueline, who was diagnosed with ocular melanoma as a result of an appointment with her optician and later lost her brave battle with the cancer.

For more information e mail info@seethefuture.co.uk