'Graffiti vandals' target Honiton skate park

Honiton's skatepark has become the latest target for vandals.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is calling on anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward after the facility, in Allhallows, was sprayed with numerous tags and slogans.

An EDDC spokesperson said: "Cleaning graffiti is expensive and a waste of EDDC officers' time, which is very much needed elsewhere.

"Please spread the word to family and friends."

The incident comes just weeks after the Midweek Herald reported that graffiti had been scrawled all over the walls at Seaton public toilets, on the seafront.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents, should report it via EDDC's website, EDDC's app, to police via 101, online or through Crimestoppers.