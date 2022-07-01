News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

'Graffiti vandals' target Honiton skate park

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 5:27 PM July 1, 2022
east devon

The graffiti on Honiton skate park. - Credit: EDDC.

Honiton's skatepark has become the latest target for vandals.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is calling on anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward after the facility, in Allhallows, was sprayed with numerous tags and slogans. 

An EDDC spokesperson said: "Cleaning graffiti is expensive and a waste of EDDC officers' time, which is very much needed elsewhere.

"Please spread the word to family and friends."

The incident comes just weeks after the Midweek Herald reported that graffiti had been scrawled all over the walls at Seaton public toilets, on the seafront.

READ MORE: Vandal attack sees Seaton public toilets closed

Anyone who saw what happened, or has any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents, should report it via EDDC's websiteEDDC's app, to police via 101, online or through Crimestoppers

East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

east devon

Turnout announced for Tiverton and Honiton by-election

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Devon and Cornwall Police

Police investigate assault at Axe Vale Show

Philippa Davies

person
east devon

Northleigh granted removal from region-wide full fibre broadband programme

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
honiton

Chilcotts youngest auctioneer to feature in BBC show

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon