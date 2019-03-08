Advanced search

Honiton solicitor highly-commended at law awards

PUBLISHED: 11:22 11 November 2019

Ian Walker was highly-commended at the Law Society Excellence Awards 2019. Picture: Harry Richards Photography

Ian Walker was highly-commended at the Law Society Excellence Awards 2019. Picture: Harry Richards Photography

HARRY RICHARDS PHOTOGRAPHY

A Honiton solicitor has been highly-commended in the Law Society's Excellence Awards - the highest accolade for law firms in England and Wales.

Ian Walker, founder of Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors, has grown his business since 2013 into to a team of eight qualified lawyers and a support team of seven.

Mr Walker said: "Whilst my commendation was in an individual category, I am viewing this as recognition of our fantastic team.

"There is only so much a person can achieve by themselves.

"So much more can be achieved through teamwork.

"I have a brilliant set of colleagues. All are a pleasure to work with and it extremely rewarding to see the way they achieve the best results for our clients and in the right way."

Mr Walker received the commendation in the 'Practice Manager of the Year' category.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Bang Bang! to be staged at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter's Northcott Theatre

Superfast broadband public consultation launched

You may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset. Picture: Alpha Stock Images.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Bang Bang! to be staged at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter's Northcott Theatre

Superfast broadband public consultation launched

You may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset. Picture: Alpha Stock Images.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

SOHC ladies’ st XI win top-of-the-table clash with Exe III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Chard continue their unbeaten streak with an away win at Saltash.

Rugby ball.

Honiton solicitor highly-commended at law awards

Ian Walker was highly-commended at the Law Society Excellence Awards 2019. Picture: Harry Richards Photography

General Election 2019: ‘Climate change’ is political priority for East Devon Green Party candidate

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party to become East Devon's MP. Picture: Green Party

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: The Conservative Party
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists