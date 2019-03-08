Honiton solicitor highly-commended at law awards

Ian Walker was highly-commended at the Law Society Excellence Awards 2019. Picture: Harry Richards Photography HARRY RICHARDS PHOTOGRAPHY

A Honiton solicitor has been highly-commended in the Law Society's Excellence Awards - the highest accolade for law firms in England and Wales.

Ian Walker, founder of Ian Walker Family Law and Mediation Solicitors, has grown his business since 2013 into to a team of eight qualified lawyers and a support team of seven.

Mr Walker said: "Whilst my commendation was in an individual category, I am viewing this as recognition of our fantastic team.

"There is only so much a person can achieve by themselves.

"So much more can be achieved through teamwork.

"I have a brilliant set of colleagues. All are a pleasure to work with and it extremely rewarding to see the way they achieve the best results for our clients and in the right way."

Mr Walker received the commendation in the 'Practice Manager of the Year' category.