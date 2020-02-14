Advanced search

Fancy a tipple? Up to 14 new gins to be showcased at Honiton pub festival this month

PUBLISHED: 08:51 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 03 February 2020

fresh gin tonic

fresh gin tonic

Archant

A 17-day festival of gin is being held at a Honiton pub - serving up to 14 spirits from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Italy.

The festival will run at The Star Inn, in New Street, from Friday February, 14 to Sunday March 1.

The pub's manager, Thomas Fursdon, said: "We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in the pub.

"We are confident that our customers will enjoy the different gins which each have their own unique appeal."

There will be flavoured gins, gin-based liqueurs and a distilled non-alcoholic.

The flavours include ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom.

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pub and in addition, the eatery will offer its regular range of gins.

