Jubilee banners unveiled at Honiton Station

Annie, one of the successful young artists, with Steve Craddock and Jenny Brown of The Friends of Honiton Station and Anna Aroussi, Engagement Officer at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery - Credit: Martin Long.

Three colourful banners have been unveiled at Honiton Station to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The banners display some of the artwork submitted and curated by the Thelma Hulbert Gallery and supported by The Friends of Honiton Station and Honiton Town Council.

The three Jubilee banners on the theme of Transport Through The Ages. - Credit: Martin Long.

The project was organised with South Western Railway and the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Work was submitted by young people from Littletown Primary Academy, Honiton Community College and the THG. and by members of the Honiton Carers Support Group.

Lost in a river of War by Emily Lawrence. - Credit: Martin Long.

Art was created on the theme of Transport Through The Ages and featured a number of striking images, including several that depict children evacuated by train in World War Two.

A spokesperson for The Friends of Honiton Station said: “It is lovely to see the whole community coming together ready to celebrate this once in a lifetime event.

"We were delighted to join together with so many local people to make this Jubilee art project such a success. We hope that everyone who visits the station will enjoy looking at these fantastic banners.”

One of the winning banners at Honiton Station. - Credit: Martin Long.

For all the latest news from The Friends of Honiton Station visit friendsofhonitonstation.org.uk.