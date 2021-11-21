Work was due to take place at Honiton Surgery this week to replace carpets in order to make the cleaning process better and more hygienic.

There was a rolling programme to remove all the carpets and replace with clinical grade wipe clean flooring throughout the surgery, starting from Monday.

To enable the programme to proceed, patients’ nurses and doctors may not be in their usual rooms so the advice is to please listen carefully to hear which room you are being called to.

The flooring contractors will be using a contact adhesive, usually on a Thursday, which although is not dangerous does have a strong and pungent smell.

The advice given is: “If you feel this could be an issue for you please avoid using the surgery on a Thursday for the foreseeable future. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.”

Many of the surgery’s doctors have now returned to working in their rooms upstairs. Those doctors working upstairs are Dr Helen Pickford (Room 41), Dr Danny Murphy (Room 41), Dr Sarah Pedrazzini (Room 42), Dr Fiona Short (Room 42), Dr Siobhan Gillespie (Room 43), Dr Jennie Button (Room 45), Dr Charlie Moody (Room 46) and Dr Peter Milmer (Room 47).

A spokesman said: “We do have a lift to access the upstairs waiting room and consulting rooms for those who are unable to use the stairs.

“Please use hand sanitiser on entering and on leaving the lift. As the upstairs consulting rooms are not involved in the programme of new flooring they should not be affected by any strong smells.

“We plan to have our two new self-check areas in the waiting room up and running by the end of November.

“Please remember that as a healthcare facility, all members of the public must wear a mask unless exempt.”

Covid booster vaccinations are currently taking place on Saturdays, along with flu vaccinations for the next few weeks, with many of the staff and nurses working extra hours to ensure that patients are fully protected.

These are by appointment only, once it is six months from the second Covid vaccination. Patients will receive either a text or email inviting them to attend.

At the recent AGM of the Patient Participation Group for Honiton GP Surgery, Steve Craddock was elected as chair and Serena Sexton was elected vice-chair.

It was decided that the group would do more to promote things happening at the surgery so that the public would have a better understanding of what was going on and what impact it may have on services.

