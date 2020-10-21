Honiton Surgery’s new patient advice for annual checks

Honiton surgery. Ref mhh 36-16AW 4978. Picture: Alex Walton. Archant

Honiton surgery has issued new advice to patients about how annual checks for those with long term conditions like diabetes and asthma will be carried out.

A number of changes have been introduced aimed at keeping staff and patients safe as a result of the pandemic.

One of the main differences is that the majority of checks will be conducted via telephone or, in some cases, video.

Patients who would normally have a blood or blood pressure test will still be called into the surgery but a plea has been made for those who can to purchase a blood pressure monitor to use at home and to send in their readings.

A spokesperson said: “We won’t be carrying out routine checks of foot pulses in diabetics for example, but when you speak to the nurse if they identify concerns over any aspect of your health, they will arrange for you to come in to be seen face-to-face. We will be contacting all patients in due course, so please don’t worry if you haven’t yet been called in.

“Likewise, if you are worried about your health for any reason, please don’t hesitate to contact us for a phone call with one of our clinicians, who will assess you and arrange treatment or examination where appropriate.”

The surgery is planning a mammoth flu campaign this year. Initially patients in at-risk groups will be prioritised including those that were previously asked to shield and those who live with them.

The spokesperson said: “We are awaiting further guidance regarding 50 - 64-year-old patients which we have been advised will be available in November.

“For now, we will not be booking in patients whose only eligibility is this age range. We will update the situation when we know more.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our local pharmacists, carers and delivery drivers who are all continuing to work really hard to support our patients to stay safe, and also our care homes who are doing a fantastic job protecting our most vulnerable patients from Covid-19.”