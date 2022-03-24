News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton swap shop launches to help support aid to Ukraine

Alex Walton

Published: 9:01 AM March 24, 2022
The swap shop will open this Saturday at Honiton Community College - Credit: Lauren Passmore-Smart

A swap shop will take place in Honiton this Saturday to raise vital funds to help people affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Appeal Swap Shop will be open for donations this Saturday (March 26), in the drama hall at Honiton Community College.

People can drop off their clean and in good condition clothing between 8-10am at the school hall where they will be issued with a ticket to bring back in the afternoon from 1-5pm to exchange for new clothes. 

Swap shop organiser, Lauren Passmore-Smart, said: “Everyone wants to help those who are fleeing the war and this was an idea of something that could be done to help whilst also providing the community with an eco-friendly way to refresh their wardrobes. 

“If it’s successful, we hope to continue with the swap shop going forward as a way of helping the environment as well as raising awareness and funds for local community projects.
“We really hope it will be successful and that we raise lots of money for the Ukraine Appeal.”

There will be a chance to make a donation of money on the day for those who are unable to swap clothes. There will be tea, coffee and cake available in exchange for donations as well. 

All proceeds will go towards The Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal. 

