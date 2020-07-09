Honiton teenager found safe and well
PUBLISHED: 09:57 09 July 2020
The police have located a missing Honiton teenager.
15-year-old Billy Allen had been reported missing on (July 7) (https://www.midweekherald.co.uk/news/honiton-teenager-missing-1-6734559) but police announced this morning (July 9) that he had been found safe and well.
The police also expressed their thanks to the public for all of their assistance.
