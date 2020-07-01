Police searching for missing teenager
PUBLISHED: 16:28 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 07 July 2020
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing from Payhembury, Honiton.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Billy Allen who was last seen in the Beacon Heath area of Exeter on July 1. He has not made contact with family or friends since going missing.
The 15-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, of slim build and has short mousey-coloured hair. He was last seen wearing green jogging bottoms and a black hooded top.
Police are carrying out enquiries to locate Billy and asking for the public to report any sightings to them.
Anyone who sees Billy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0801 of 01/07/20.
