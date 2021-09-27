Published: 5:00 PM September 27, 2021

Honiton Beehive's Wendy van der Plank and the team of volunteers who helped to serve Devon cream teas and listen to the Scott Hunter Band along with 30 members of the local community were delighted to be presented with £500 from the Honiton Tesco Community Fund.

The funds raised by members of the public’s donations for books from the Honiton Tesco book stall have been very gratefully received to pay towards the costs of a new Beehive initiative to bring folk together after such a long time apart.

The idea of ’Meet me at the Beehive’ is that anyone is very welcome to come to the Beehive café for a Devon cream tea, served by friendly Beehive volunteers, to socialise with others over tea and then be entertained either by story tellers or lovely local musicians. This time it was The Scott Hunter band.

The next’ Meet me at the Beehive’ event is on Tuesday, October 5 at 3pm where Ida and Tony –The Awesomes – will entertain everyone with their upbeat pop tunes combining polished harmonies with guitar, piano, percussion. And this dynamic duo are lots of fun too! All tickets must be booked in advance for the catering and seating arrangements.

As the events appear to be popular and the Beehive has had this boost in order to start the scheme they hope to continue to offer more of these daytime events in the spring too.

Wendy said the Beehive wished to send a big thank-you to Honiton Tesco and all of those who have donated or bought books at the store.