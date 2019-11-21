Family of woman who collapsed and died at Honiton supermarket praises 'professionalism' of staff and emergency services

Mary Palmer collapsed at Honiton Tesco on November 20 - her family have praised staff and emergency services who tried to save her. Main image: Google Maps. Archant

A woman who collapsed and died in a Honiton supermarket had lived in the town for more than 45 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family of Mary Annette Palmer have praised the professionalism of staff at Honiton Tesco and paramedics - one of whom was her own niece.

The superstore, in Battishorne Way, was closed for several hours on Wednesday (November 20) after Mrs Palmer collapsed while shopping.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and air ambulance personnel, Mrs Palmer was declared deceased at the store.

Her family have described the 69-year-old as a 'wonderful person' and 'great mother'.

They also singled out Mrs Palmer's niece, Teresa, who attended the scene in her duty as paramedic, saying they 'could not praise her enough'.

In a statement, Mrs Palmer's family said: "We would all like to praise the actions of staff at Tesco and the emergency services, who did everything they could to try and save Mary - a wife and mother of two children.

"The professionalism and respect afforded to her by closing the store... It makes a very difficult situation a little bit easier to have managed."

Mrs Palmer was born in Tipton St John and lived in Honiton for around 50 years.

The medical incident happened shortly after 11am, and Tesco bosses took the decision to close the store afterwards to assist with Mrs Palmer and her family.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were notified at around 12pm to a Tesco Store on Battishorne Way in Honiton following a concern of welfare of a woman.

"A woman in her 60s was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.05am about a medical incident on Battishorne Way, Honiton.

"We sent various resources to attend the including land ambulance crews and an air ambulance crew."