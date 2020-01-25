Advanced search

Honiton theatre group nets £400 from Tesco secondhand book sale

PUBLISHED: 16:09 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 25 January 2020

Honiton Community Theatre Company collect a £400 cheque from Honiton Tesco. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton Community Theatre Company collect a £400 cheque from Honiton Tesco. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

A Honiton theatre group has been given a financial boost thanks to a book sale held by the town's Tesco superstore.

Honiton Community Theatre Company received £400 from Tesco on Saturday (January 25) as part of its continuing fundraising drive from the sale of secondhand reads.

The theatre company is currently selling tickets for its show Dick Whittington, which begins from February 18 to 22.

Director Shaun Bonetta said: "Everything is coming together nicely. It's going to be a great show. For the last three years, we have sold out completely so get your tickets before they are sold."

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, Tesco's community champion, presented the cheque to the group.

He said: "It is something avant garde and it's good to sow that we are not just here to support charities - it can be any community group.

"This group is something that benefits everyone - from children all the way through to the elderly."

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Building on fire at Rousdon. Picture: Nicola Down

Murder investigation launched after body found in Gittisham farm building

Devon and Cornwall police. Picture: Mark Atherton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

More than one dozen firefighters tackling roof blaze near Honiton

Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

Police slow sign

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cricket scoring - why not give it a go?

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Wincanton Races all set for big Thursday meeting

Horse racing generic picture

Life’s no ball for Seaton Cinderella cast hit by ‘flu’

The cast of Cinderella which will go ahead at Seaton despite illness. Picture: Seaton Gateway

Honiton theatre group nets £400 from Tesco secondhand book sale

Honiton Community Theatre Company collect a £400 cheque from Honiton Tesco. Picture: Callum Lawton

More than 600 Honiton parking tickets in 2019, figures show

Drive 24