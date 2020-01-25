Honiton theatre group nets £400 from Tesco secondhand book sale

Honiton Community Theatre Company collect a £400 cheque from Honiton Tesco. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A Honiton theatre group has been given a financial boost thanks to a book sale held by the town's Tesco superstore.

Honiton Community Theatre Company received £400 from Tesco on Saturday (January 25) as part of its continuing fundraising drive from the sale of secondhand reads.

The theatre company is currently selling tickets for its show Dick Whittington, which begins from February 18 to 22.

Director Shaun Bonetta said: "Everything is coming together nicely. It's going to be a great show. For the last three years, we have sold out completely so get your tickets before they are sold."

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw, Tesco's community champion, presented the cheque to the group.

He said: "It is something avant garde and it's good to sow that we are not just here to support charities - it can be any community group.

"This group is something that benefits everyone - from children all the way through to the elderly."