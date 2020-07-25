Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton

The junction with the A35 for Honiton on the A30. Picture: Google Archant

Three vehicles have been involved in a road traffic collision in Honiton on Saturday (July 25).

#Devon On the A30 near Hontion all traffic being temporarily held due to accident from the A35 (Honiton) to the Route 303 Cafe. Very long delays. Smaller diversion roads are congested. Try to avoid.[MT] — BBC Travel SouthWest (@BBCTravelSW) July 25, 2020

Police say traffic is being temporarily held and is queuing due to an incident on the A30 between the junction with the A35 for Honiton and Stockland Hill.

Officers say three vehicles were involved.

Updates to come.