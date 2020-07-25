Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton
PUBLISHED: 11:26 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 25 July 2020
Archant
Three vehicles have been involved in a road traffic collision in Honiton on Saturday (July 25).
Police say traffic is being temporarily held and is queuing due to an incident on the A30 between the junction with the A35 for Honiton and Stockland Hill.
Officers say three vehicles were involved.
Updates to come.
