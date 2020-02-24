Advanced search

APPROVED: Plans to transform Honiton's former tourist information centre into vegan café green-lit

PUBLISHED: 12:16 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 24 February 2020

Honiton's former TIC will become a vegan eaterie. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton's former tourist information centre will be transformed into a vegan café after a planning application was approved.

The new eatery will be an expansion of The Accidental Vegan Café, an existing Honiton business based in New Street.

The planning application said: "Our current premises is too small and so we wish to move to a larger premises.

"We intend to convert the main space to internal seating for 20 with a kitchen and beverage / salad / takeaway facility and outside seating for 16."

The plans were supported by Honiton Town Council.

Councillor Terry Darrant said the proposal would 'hopefully generate more footfall' to Lace Walk, which contains a few empty retail units in the main walkway.

The building, in Lace Walk car park, was last occupied by bloodbikes charity Devon Freewheelers.

Before then, it served as a tourist information centre until its closure in February 2016.

