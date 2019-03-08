Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews PA Wire/PA Images

A major 150-home development will be built on nearly four hectares of brownfield land in Honiton.

The outlined parcels of land at Honiton Business Park will eventually by filled by 150 homes. Picture: Google Maps The outlined parcels of land at Honiton Business Park will eventually by filled by 150 homes. Picture: Google Maps

District planners have approved a reserved matters application, which will see Taylor Wimpey build dozens of homes on two parcels of land at Honiton Business Park.

Access to both parcels of the site, one to the north west of the business park and the other to the south-east, is made via Ottery Moor Lane.

The new homes comprise four one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, 17 two-bed houses, 65 three-bed houses and 50 four-bed houses.

The applicant said the development, which is called Mountbatten Mews, would comprise 26 affordable homes in a series of 'clusters'.

This is includes affordable rented and shared ownership housing.

The development will offer 340 car parking spaces, including visitors parking.

An electric vehicle charging point and car club parking provision will be provided on the northern section of the development.