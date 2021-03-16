News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Come and join us, says town council

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Honiton Beehive car park

Honiton's Beehive car park will be managed by the district council - Credit: Tim Dixon

Honiton residents are being encouraged to apply for a chance to become a councillor on the town council.

In a statement issued this week, the town council said: “Honiton Town Council invites applications from members of the community who wish to be considered for co-option.

“The deadline to request an election has now passed, so a new councillor is planned to be co-opted at the next full council meeting, 19th April 2021 (7pm by Zoom) for the seat in St Michael’s ward.”

The co-option process provides councillors with the opportunity to vote in new members.

If you or someone you know is interested in filling this vacancy please contact the town council clerk at this email address: clerk@honiton.gov.uk

Applications must be returned to the town clerk by noon on March 31. The council’s policy on co-opting people onto the authority can be viewed on the council’s website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Success of 10-year project to revive town centre woodland project
  2. 2 Man in court over alleged rape and sexual assaults in Honiton
  3. 3 Emotional reunion at nursing home
  1. 4 Come and join us, says town council
  2. 5 How Honiton's history helped make a Shambles of quiz answer
  3. 6 Support for Devon's tourism and hospitality sector
  4. 7 Developers' £6M zero carbon pledge may end blight of power cuts
  5. 8 Axe Valley Runners smashing best times
  6. 9 Exciting opportunity for the new Axminster boss
  7. 10 Localised coronavirus outbreak

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cranbrook town centre

Vision for the heart of Cranbrook receives welcome boost

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
The Honiton Show is back for 2021 with a two-day event

Show is back with a two-day treat

Tim Dixon

person
Call for small-scale developments in East Devon

Call for small-scale housing developments in local plan

Tim Dixon

person
Suzy Hinds (left) with daughters Leanne (centre left) and Emma Stannard and mum Dora. Emma is holding her daughter Angelica and Leanne’s daughter, Roxy, is standing at the front

Emma targets funding lifeline as mum battles cancer

Tim Dixon

person