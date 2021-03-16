Published: 12:00 PM March 16, 2021

Honiton's Beehive car park will be managed by the district council - Credit: Tim Dixon

Honiton residents are being encouraged to apply for a chance to become a councillor on the town council.

In a statement issued this week, the town council said: “Honiton Town Council invites applications from members of the community who wish to be considered for co-option.

“The deadline to request an election has now passed, so a new councillor is planned to be co-opted at the next full council meeting, 19th April 2021 (7pm by Zoom) for the seat in St Michael’s ward.”

The co-option process provides councillors with the opportunity to vote in new members.

If you or someone you know is interested in filling this vacancy please contact the town council clerk at this email address: clerk@honiton.gov.uk

Applications must be returned to the town clerk by noon on March 31. The council’s policy on co-opting people onto the authority can be viewed on the council’s website.