Future of the Beehive to be discussed at extraordinary Town Council meeting
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2020
The future of the Beehive is one of the topics for discussion in an extraordinary Honiton Town Council meeting to be held on Monday (July 27).
The virtual meeting has been called to discuss points that were missed from the July 13 meeting as it overran.
One of the topics will be to discuss the impact Covid-19 has had on the Beehive and next steps that could be taken.
As reported by the Herald, the charity behind the community and arts centre was asking for government and public support as it looks to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chair of the directors at the Beehive Charity said they would need to raise £40-45,000 to ‘keep the show on the road’.
