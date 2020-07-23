Future of the Beehive to be discussed at extraordinary Town Council meeting

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The future of the Beehive is one of the topics for discussion in an extraordinary Honiton Town Council meeting to be held on Monday (July 27).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The virtual meeting has been called to discuss points that were missed from the July 13 meeting as it overran.

One of the topics will be to discuss the impact Covid-19 has had on the Beehive and next steps that could be taken.

As reported by the Herald, the charity behind the community and arts centre was asking for government and public support as it looks to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair of the directors at the Beehive Charity said they would need to raise £40-45,000 to ‘keep the show on the road’.