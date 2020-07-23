Advanced search

Future of the Beehive to be discussed at extraordinary Town Council meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2020

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The future of the Beehive is one of the topics for discussion in an extraordinary Honiton Town Council meeting to be held on Monday (July 27).

The virtual meeting has been called to discuss points that were missed from the July 13 meeting as it overran.

One of the topics will be to discuss the impact Covid-19 has had on the Beehive and next steps that could be taken.

As reported by the Herald, the charity behind the community and arts centre was asking for government and public support as it looks to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair of the directors at the Beehive Charity said they would need to raise £40-45,000 to ‘keep the show on the road’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton

The junction with the A35 for Honiton on the A30. Picture: Google

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Former Seaton man jailed for dealing drugs

Troy Coaker. Picture DCP

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton

The junction with the A35 for Honiton on the A30. Picture: Google

Beehive facing fight for future

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Rare car set for £70,000 auction

'Rita' the Ford Escort Mark 1 Twin Cam is set to go auction at Atkins Auctions. Picture: Atkins Auctions

Former Seaton man jailed for dealing drugs

Troy Coaker. Picture DCP

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Future of the Beehive to be discussed at extraordinary Town Council meeting

The Beehive in Honiton is asking for public and government funding in a bid to secure its future Picture: Terry Ife

Three vehicle collision on A30 near Honiton

The junction with the A35 for Honiton on the A30. Picture: Google

Cricket’s back - if the weather permits!

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

1st Honiton Scouts rewarded for year’s hard work

1st Honiton Scouts recieveing awards outside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 1st Honiton Scouts

Warning issued over rural crime across the Devon and Cornwall region

A rural crime warning has been issued by NFU Mutual Picture: Getty Images/Archant