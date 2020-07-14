Advanced search

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

PUBLISHED: 13:15 14 July 2020

The first Honiton Town Council meeting since lockdown saw a new deputy mayor elected, while the current mayor was confirmed to stay in the role until 2021.

The meeting on Monday night (July 13) was the first the town council has held since March and was conducted over Zoom.

Councillor Carol Gilson was voted as the new deputy mayor of the town council as she received six votes in favour and two against. There was also one abstention.

She is one of five councillors who oversee the St Paul’s Ward of the town.

At the meeting, the council members also voted not to have an annual meeting until 2021, meaning Cllr John Zarczynski will remain mayor until next year.

A mayor is usually elected at the annual meeting, but seven councillors voted against holding an annual meeting this year, while three voted in favour but were defeated.

